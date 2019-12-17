Survivor: Island of the Idols: Dan Spilo speaks out after removal







For the first time since being removed from Survivor: Island of the Idols for a series of conduct-related incidents, Dan Spilo is speaking out.

On Wednesday, Spilo’s removal came after Survivor reported via title card that he was involved in an incident related to a behind-the-scenes employee of the show. This comes after he was also accused of inappropriate touching by castaway Kellee Kim, which was shown in video footage throughout multiple episodes this season.

Dan will not be present, per reports, at the reunion show tomorrow night. With that, he opted to give a statement to People Magazine:

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor … After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.

“I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior. In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

Will this statement change the sentiment around him entering the finale? Most likely not, and for those involved, there may need to be further steps taken behind the scenes. A statement to the public is one thing; actions taken to better yourself and right the wrongs are another. This is a situation that will play out in Dan’s life for some time, though we imagine that within Wednesday’s finale, Survivor will try both to address the controversy again and then move forward with the series. Whether or not they are able to remains to be seen.

For Survivor, one of the things that is imperative on their part is that they show an intent to change the game and implement new rules behind-the-scenes for the safety of their contestants. No one should be made to feel uncomfortable by the actions of another player; meanwhile, castaways should not feel like they are in a compromised position having to choose between “game moves” and then also major issues with real-world consequences. Come down harder on contestants sooner, and you may be able to halt these problems before they spiral out of control.

We'll have more coverage on all of this after the finale.

What do you make of Dan’s comments, and where Survivor should go entering the finale tomorrow? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







