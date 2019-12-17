The View: Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain react to news coverage







Earlier this week, The View found itself the center of coverage that felt, for the most part, like rinse and repeat. There was an argument between a panelist and Meghan McCain, and this time around, it was Whoopi Goldberg.

So following the latest argument earlier this week, one in which Whoopi basically told her she didn’t want to hear her anymore, there was an eruption of coverage. At this point, most of the headlines are predictable. What was a little more unpredictable, however, was the show bringing everyone together this morning and indicating that at least some of the coverage was a tad overblown. Are there arguments on the show? Absolutely, but in Whoopi and Meghan’s minds, that does not render them incapable of getting along in the future. They can just fight and get heated in the moment, only to revert back to some sort of different state after the fact.

In the end, McCain commented that Whoopi and her father John McCain were friends during his life, and that she respects Whoopi very much. Then, Whoopi proceeded to call out the news media who often refer to them as “girls.” This is about as close to a kumbaya moment as you’re going to get on a show like this.

Is the media at fault sometimes for turning The View fights into some sort of commodity that we thirst for? Probably, but the show itself probably does its panelists no favor by bringing forward topics that lead to heated debate — and also bringing on panelists with contrasting political viewpoints during one of the most divisive times in the history of this country. This is a show where the panelists are understandably frustrated at times by the headlines, but then there’s also an eager media seeing fights on television who are very much eager to also make money on them. Add to this the fact that we’re in a rather slow time of the year in terms of news, and that leads to an escalation of much of these reports.

What did you think about the original controversy between Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, plus the responses that the two women brought to the table today? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

