Van Helsing renewed at Syfy; season 5 to be its last

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Syfy has confirmed that the show will be back for a season 5. However, with that, it will be the final batch of episodes for the series. While there’s a lot of sadness here, also remember this — it’s Syfy! This is not a network that has a tendency to keep shows around for a long period of time. We’re thrilled that there is a chance for a proper conclusion here, as opposed to one that is going to end suddenly. We’ve seen that time and time again already.

Odds are, the fifth season of Van Helsing is going to premiere in late 2020, but it’s a little bit early to say anything for sure on the subject.

Now, let’s go ahead and share a number of different statements! Here’s some of what we’ve got from some of the various parties involved here.

Chad Oakes, executive producer/co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures – “We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close … This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, SYFY, Netflix and SuperEcran.”

Daniel March, Managing Partner of Dynamic Television – “We are so proud of Van Helsing and would like to thank SYFY and the amazing fans who embraced this series … We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve.”

Jonathan Lloyd Walker, showrunner – “Our Van Helsing clan and their rogue’s gallery of accomplices drive towards a final confrontation with Dracula. Will the light defeat the darkness.”

Just on the basis of that alone, we can go ahead and say this — there’s a lot of good stuff to look forward to! Let’s hope for surprises, action, and a whole lot more.

What do you think about Van Helsing being renewed for a fifth and final season?

