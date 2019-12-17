Outlander star Sam Heughan confirmed as Paul Newman for new movie







There have been rumors out there that Outlander star Sam Heughan is set to play Paul Newman in an upcoming film. Now, said news is fully confirmed!

According to a new report from Deadline, Sam is officially a part of the upcoming film about legendary author Roald Dahl. This stars Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville as Dahl, and then also Keeley Hawes of Bodyguard and The Durrells fame as actress Patricia Neal, who was married to the author. It’s a fun cast in a way, given that these are three actors best known for television coming together for a film.

For those wondering about the connection between Newman and Dahl, Paul starred alongside Neal on the 1963 classic movie Hud. The movie doesn’t currently have a title at the moment, but it was previously entitled An Unquiet Life. It will revolve around Neal and Dahl’s life for the most part, and how the two of them work to strengthen their relationship in the midst of some trying times.

One of the great things about Sam taking this particular role is that he gets a chance to do something totally different. He’s playing a real person here, for starters, and beyond just that, he’s also doing something seemingly different in tone from Outlander or his other recent movies like Bloodshot and SAS Red Notice. This was a relatively short shoot for him, as well, which means that he will also have an opportunity to take on another role if he so chooses in the new year. While he may have some promotional responsibilities in the new year for some of his upcoming projects (Outlander included), we’d be surprised if shooting for the new season happens before the spring. That should allow him the chance to dive into something else for a spell, provided that he wants to take something else on before playing Jamie Fraser again.

