The Bachelor spoilers: New Peter Weber promo has throwback feel







There are a lot of ways to look at the latest The Bachelor promo courtesy of ABC, but we’ll say this — it’s a reminder that there have been dating shows on TV long before it ever premiered!

In the video below (via Entertainment Weekly), you can see a preview that feels clearly inspired by The Dating Game. Just consider some of the music, the style, and the lighthearted nature of it. While The Dating Game may not have had hot tubs, it really did sort of craft out this genre. For Peter, his version of the Game will involve dozens of different women from all over vying for his heart — and yea, things are going to get steamy here and there. Yet, at the same time there will be a lot of drama, some heated arguments, and a whole lot more. The lighthearted nature of this promo is a little bit of a distraction from what some of The Bachelor really is, which is a glorified dumpster fire. Things get a little bit more serious before the finale, but it’s a mess every single step of the way.

If we were to say what Peter’s obstacle on this season could be, a lot of it may have a thing or two to do with his past. This is someone who went through a great deal of highs and lows with Hannah Brown, and so much of that history was so public. On the finale, the two were actually quite chummy — not necessarily in a “these two could get back together” sort of way, but the chemistry there was still notable and that’s probably why the network is promoting a possible Hannah return as much as possible.

Yet, we do think the big issue entering this season is whether Hannah is rejoining the show (she’s not) — instead, it’s whether or not Peter is fully over her, and if the specter of that windmill is going to end up having a big impact on everything else that happens.

