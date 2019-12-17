All Rise episode 12 return date; spoilers for what’s next on CBS







Want to know the All Rise episode 12 return date at CBS — or get a few more details on what lies ahead from here? We’ve got more info form you within this piece!

Following tonight’s new episode (which does carry with it some holiday themes), you’re going to have a chance to see Simone Missick and the rest of the cast back. When’s that going to be? Think in terms of Monday, January 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This upcoming episode is entitled “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which probably feels at first like a sketch from Schoolhouse Rock before you realize that there are some seriously high stakes in the present for Lola. She’s gotta find a way in order to figure out how to grapple with some new circumstances that are in front of her, challenging as those may be.

Want to get a few more details about what’s coming? Then check out the full All Rise episode 12 synopsis right now:

“What The Constitution Greens to Me” – Following her battle with the Commission of Judicial Performance, Lola questions her own brand of creative justice. And when Benner assigns Lola a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator’s son, once again, Lola realizes she must trust her instincts in order to succeed, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

