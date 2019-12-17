Bob Hearts Abishola episode 12 return date, guest stars!







If you find yourself curious in learning the Bob Hearts Abishola episode 12 return date, or information on what’s to come, all of that lies within! Hopefully, there are going to be some great stories coming up in the new year … but we’re going to have to wait a little while in order to check them out.

The return date for the CBS comedy is Monday, January 6. Is that a while to wait? Sure, but in comparison to some other shows out there, it’s really not that long at all. In that sense, everything is about perspective. There are a lot of shows that are forcing you to wait a lot longer in order to see what’s coming up next!

If you do want to get some more details about the future of the series, be sure to check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola episode 12 synopsis below:

“There’s My Nigerians” – While Bob and Abishola struggle to pull Dottie out of her depression, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde come over to lift her spirits, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner guest star as Jen and Trish, Dottie’s friends.

How can you not be excited about getting to see both Wendie and Marilu in this? Consider that yet another reason to be stoked for what has emerged as a really solid comedy entry on the CBS schedule. While its ratings are not necessarily setting the world on fire, it’s definitely doing well enough to make us think that another season could happen. We at least want it to given that it is bringing a different perspective to the network; also, it feels like there is so much to explore from both the title characters and those around them.

If nothing else, we know that there are at least a number of additional stories that Bob Hearts Abishola will get to tell this year! If you love it, just remember to keep watching live … and maybe also get some other friends hooked over the course of the hiatus.

