The Neighborhood season 2 episode 12 return date, story ahead







Want to know The Neighborhood season 2 episode 12 return date at CBS, or more on what’s ahead? Within this article, we come bearing some more news!

Let’s start things off, though, with this reminder: The show is not on the air for the rest of the holiday season. We don’t think that this is going to be all that much of a surprise, largely due to the fact that there’s no real reason to program after a Christmas episode already airs! Also, we’re sure that CBS would like to have the show on at times when the ratings are at least solid. The numbers for season 2 are down versus season 1, but it’s still drawing a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Given that this is an era where it’s hard to get consistent viewing audiences for comedies, this makes it one of the strongest shows out there.

There will be plenty of chances to talk about what the future holds come the spring — for now, though, let’s give you more of a sense as to the actual story to come on January 6! Below, CarterMatt has the full The Neighborhood season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Welcome to the Freeloader” – Dave’s patience is tested when Gemma’s freeloading sister, Brittany (Deborah Baker Jr.), suddenly shows up with plans for an extended stay. Also, Calvin grows frustrated that Malcolm is still living at home, even with a new job, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 6 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In general, you can’t be that shocked that The Neighborhood is sticking largely to its roots — this is a sitcom that is largely about conflict and the wide array of ways in which people can work to resolve them. This isn’t necessarily a show that is out to push the envelope, but instead wants to give you a nice, comforting spot to sit in and watch TV week after week. Sometimes, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Neighborhood right now!

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







