The Voice finale: About Rose Short original song ‘Steamroller’







Tonight on The Voice finale, we’re going to have a chance to see all of the finalists perform original songs! This is a cause for great excitement, largely because it gives these singers a chance to show what sort of music they could perform in the outside world. That matters, when the dust settles, so much more than being on a singing show.

When it comes to Rose Short, we’re focusing on her original song “Steamroller.” This is one that is high-energy, powerful, and it definitely gives us a chance to see just about everything that she can. It’s an empowering anthem, one that feels like she could perform anywhere to a lot of praise.

For some more news on The Voice in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have even more news coming on the show moving forward.

As for whether or not “Steamroller” is going to be the thing that propels Rose right into the winner’s circle, we do think that she’s going to have a tough time. It’s not because of the quality of the performance; instead, it’s a little bit more about where she stands in the competition overall. She entered the finale as the underdog because of needing the save previously. She’s going to need to make up for a lot of ground in the event she wants to win.

Yet, at the same time there’s something that could be almost loose and exciting about where Rose is in the competition at the moment. She probably doesn’t have any sky-high expectations for how she will finish, and she can just dive in and have a whole lot of fun tonight. No matter what, she’ll have control of her future in this industry. Let’s just hope that she gets to dive in and work with a lot of exciting people!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Voice!

What do you think about this Rose Short original song “Steamroller”?

Do you think that this is going to propel her to the finish line? Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







