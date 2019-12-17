The Voice finale: About Jake Hoot original song ‘Better Off Without You’







Tonight on The Voice finale, we’re going to have a chance to see all of the finalists perform original songs! This is a cause for great excitement, largely because it gives these singers a chance to show what sort of music they could perform in the outside world. That matters, when the dust settles, so much more than being on a singing show.

With Jake Hoot, we’re pleased to say this in advance: His song “Better Off Without You” is just about everything that you could’ve possibly wanted from him as a vocalist. We’re looking here at a song that he seems to have a personal connection to already, one that fits perfectly for country radio and accents some of his strengths. It also lyrically differs enough from some of the country-music tropes to stand out.

Will this be a song that puts him in good position to win this season? We’d argue that, but we’d also argue that he was already in a pretty darn good position in the first place. Jake has a lot of fans out there, he’s got a great mentor in Kelly Clarkson, and we’ve seen that country artists mentored by her have a really good chance of winning the title. So long as he delivers a reasonable vocal performance of this, we’ll give him a chance of winning the trophy in the end.

Of course, we think that Jake is aware that winning The Voice isn’t really the thing that is going to make or break him as an artist at the end of the day. Instead, it’s going to be what he does after the show. If this song can get him more connections in Nashville, that’s probably what he’ll be the most thankful about after the fact.

