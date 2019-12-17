The Voice finale: About Katie Kadan original song ‘All Better’







Tonight on The Voice finale, we’re going to have a chance to see all of the finalists perform original songs! This is a cause for great excitement, largely because it gives these singers a chance to show what sort of music they could perform in the outside world. That matters, when the dust settles, so much more than being on a singing show.

For Katie Kadan, it’s clear that she is entering the finale as a big-time contender, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, her incredibly-strong voice, and then go ahead and add to that a fantastic personality and sense of style. Katie’s original song is entitled “All Better,” and after hearing the Apple Music version, we can say that it’s jazzy, intense, dramatic, and a nice platform for her voice.

For some more news on The Voice in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have even more news coming on the show moving forward.

The challenge, of course, with original music is getting viewers to relate to what you’re singing about — and that’s where the challenge of course comes. She needs that relatability, and she also needs the song to have a good hook, in order to get people fully on board. These are often challenges with every single original song at the end of reality shows. So few of them are good, with Phillip Phillips’ “Home” being one of the few to really have long-term staying power. (Ironically, another one in “A Moment Like This” was originally performed by someone in Kelly Clarkson who is currently a coach on this show.)

Will “All Better” be the sort of music Katie performs after the show? We’d argue that in a perfect setting, we’d have less instrumentation and more opportunities for her voice alone to shine … but that doesn’t take away from how awesome she sounds here. It’s enough to give her a good shot at the title, with Jake Hoot being her biggest competition.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Voice!

What do you think about Katie Kadan’s original song “All Better”?

Do you want her to win The Voice this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







