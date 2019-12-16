Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 spoilers: What’s next for Atwater, Burgess







At this point, you may have a good sense of what’s coming on Chicago PD season 7 episode 10 — at least in terms of the story for Jay Halstead. His life is on the line after being shot in the fall finale, and even if he survives, there may be other problems. Angela, the woman who he spent time with trying to make up for a past wrong, feels betrayed and is out for revenge. She could wreck his career, to the point where even if he lives, he doesn’t have much of a job to go back to.

So what else is going to be happening elsewhere within this episode? Well, rest assured that there are some big stories coming for some other characters including Atwater and Burgess! According to the episode’s official logline (first posted at TVLine), “the team tries to focus on work, turning their attention to an illegal arms dealer” — not only that, but “Atwater discovers his brother, Jordan, is back in Chicago and could be tied to the case.” Sound problematic for him? It probably is. We feel for Kevin having to deal with a case that puts family at the center of his job, but we’re glad that LaRoyce Hawkins continues to have some good material to take on.

As for Burgess, this episode could be when she makes her final decision regarding her pregnancy. We know that she’s expressed previously that timing could be a part of her decision-making process here. We would also imagine that her relationship with Adam and also her job will be other factors. No matter what she decides, it will likely play a big part in whatever happens moving forward this season.

