Doctor Who season 12 video: Jodie Whittaker on working with ‘monsters’







Doctor Who season 12 is going to be premiering on BBC One at the start of the new year, and the promotional train is going strong!

What we’ve got for you today can only be described as lighthearted and amusing — sure, we’ve had a chance to discuss a number of more-dramatic stuff when it comes to the show, but this is a little bit different. In the video below via BBC Radio One, you can see series star Jodie Whittaker do her part in order to answer a question from a particularly-young fan — does she ever get scared acting opposite monsters, or creatures who aren’t even there? It is a fun thing to think about, and it’s certainly something that she’s had to do as The Doctor on a number of different occasions already. You want to do everything within your power to make these scenes believable as an actor, but we do imagine that it is often quite difficult. How could it not be?

Whittaker did mention in response to the question that there are times that some of the costumes can be scary, or at least at first. Yet, other times it can be strange and disorienting, especially when you are in a position of working opposite a tennis ball or something in the place of a CGI model. This is a part of working on television these days and we imagine that you do get used to it … even if it is a fairly weird thing to have to take on a lot of the time.

We expect plenty of creatures, both old and new, all over the place when Doctor Who season 12 premieres. Keep your eyes peeled for some of them, and let’s hope for an awesome batch of episodes! It’s certainly been a long enough wait.

"Absolutely terrifying. He's a lovely bloke in real life!" Jodie answers questions in @BBCR1's Kids Ask Difficult Questions! 😂#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/aXxhQTRJUf — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 13, 2019

