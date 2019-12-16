Watchmen finale: Damon Lindelof on season 2 uncertainty







While we know that we enjoyed Watchmen season 1 very much, we also know this at the moment: There is no guarantee of season 2. It’s something that we’d like, but that doesn’t mean that it is something that will happen. As a matter of fact, it’s not something that executive producer David Lindelof is interested in doing unless there is a good idea.

Speaking on this subject in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what he had to say, while comparing his show to another in Fargo that is based on a really popular thing that existed beforehand:

“I think particularly when it comes to Watchmen or Fargo where we’re knocking the creators of the original, it’s sacrilegious and really hypocritical to say, ‘Nobody else can come along and do another season of Watchman.’ If I was going to do another season of Watchman, I would need to have a really cool idea and a justification for doing it. I don’t have either of those things right now. It doesn’t mean that they won’t come at some future point. I just finished the show four weeks ago. My antenna is up, but it’s like only getting static. I can’t say that there will definitely not be a second season and I can’t say there definitely will be. That’s kind of where my head’s at.”

There are a few different boxes that need to be checked off here. For starters, there is the question of whether or not the show’s viewership is there in order to justify a renewal. (We think that it is, given that most people are not watching live.) Meanwhile, the next question is getting the right story together and the right cast. HBO has to be on board with the idea, and then you can make it and figure out the premiere.

What this means in the end is that we’re all going to have to be very patient in regards to the future. In the end, though, what matters most is this: We’re thrilled for the journey that we’ve been on. It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been crazy, and we’ll be so excited to see where things go from here, if we get another batch. Damon is right, though, that it all depends on getting the right idea. Otherwise, don’t even do it.

