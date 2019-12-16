The Flash season 6 spoilers: More on Keiynan Lonsdale’s return







For everyone hoping to see Kid Flash soon on The Flash season 6, we come bearing a little bit more information! While the character won’t be coming right away in the new year, you will see him grace the world of the series sooner rather than later.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVInsider, executive producer Eric Wallace notes that come episode 14, you’re going to have a chance to see a little more of this character in action. Not only that, but there are going to be some elements of him that stand out from the version we’ve seen on the show before:

“After working on his inner life in Tibet, Wally West, aka Kid Flash, is back to help Team Flash against a familiar threat… but one with a very new face! … As always, it’s a real treat having our Flash family member Keiynan Lonsdale back to play the youthful speedster, but what’s different this time [is that] Wally has grown, along with his speedster abilities, too.”

Who could he be fighting? One of the earliest theories that we’ve got at the moment is potentially a new version of Mirror Master. We know that there is a character named Eva coming on board the series in the second half, one who shares the same last name as one-time comic-book Mirror Master Evan McCulloch. That’s something that we would be very much excited about, given that Mirror Master remains one of the best villains that exists within the world of the comics. It’s just been a bummer that we haven’t had anywhere near the opportunity to see this character in action on the show to date. (Grey Damon, who played the first version of Mirror Master on the show, is now a part of Station 19.)

The Flash will return to TV in the new year, as a part of the much-hyped and super-exciting Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

