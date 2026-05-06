NCIS season 23 episode 20 (finale): Will Mark Harmon appear?

As we try to get ourselves prepared now for NCIS season 23 episode 20 on CBS next week, it feels clear that a Mark Harmon conversation needs to be had. How can it not, based on the events of episode 19?

After all, consider for a moment here that Jethro Gibbs clearly is responsible for the death of Wayne Rogers, who was taken out via sniper. This is Gibbs’ specialty, after all, and that is without noting the salmon that Parker just so happened to have in the closing minutes tonight. It feels like he and Parker worked together to take this guy out, someone who had managed to evade traditional justice so far.

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Now, it is worth noting that despite Gibbs’ role in the story, Harmon did not physically appear in episode 19. Could that change for the finale? It certainly feels possible. We know that there have been chances for the actor to appear on the show since his exit, but it hasn’t quite happened — instead, he has turned up at times on the NCIS: Origins prequel. The door remains open and if there’s ever a time to bring him back, isn’t this the time to make it happen?

Ultimately, the biggest thing we can hope for here is that if Harmon does appear, it comes across as emotionally satisfying and well worth a possible mystery. CBS has not confirmed anything as of yet, and while they certainly could in advance, they have kept their cards close to the vest in the past. Just remember for a moment when Cote de Pablo came back out of nowhere at Ziva after the character was presumed dead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on the NCIS season 23 finale

Do you think that Mark Harmon should return as Gibbs heading into the NCIS season 23 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way..

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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