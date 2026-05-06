Why is Scott Foley leaving Will Trent? Why did Seth die?

Following the events of the Will Trent season 4 finale tonight, it absolutely makes sense to wonder one thing: Why is Scott Foley leaving the show? Was this a move that had to be made? Or, was it story-driven when the dust actually settled?

Obviously, you could argue that Foley was never meant to be a major cast member and by virtue of that, there was always meant to be an end date for the character — especially since the actor himself is more than capable of leading a show. Yet, at the same time, it feels like his exit was more creative-driven than the actor necessarily ready to take off. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Karine Rosenthal noted that they knew Seth would eventually die even when he and Angie got married:

We did. And then when we saw the wedding, we were just like, “Oh my God, how are we even…?” It was awful. We felt like horrible, horrible people. It was so beautiful.

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Meanwhile, fellow EP Liz Heldens noted that losing both Seth and Amanda this season was hard, but a necessary part of the creative direction:

And we were, like, “What else can we do?” Both of these deaths were very hard, and there was a lot of debate in the writers’ room. But yeah, we did have that on our mind to get Angie and Will back in each other’s orbit.

In the end, this was a story arc with Seth that was likely designed from the start to end in some way, allowing Will and Angie to be around each other so much more in season 5. It is hard to see her in so much pain but really, trauma has been a major part of Will Trent from the start. As difficult as it may be to say, we hae a hard time imagining that this is going to be changing within the near future.

Related – Score some other news on Will Trent right now, including some season 5 premiere date hopes

Are you going to miss Seth after the Will Trent season 4 finale?

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