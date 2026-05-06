Is Scott Foley leaving Will Trent, and is Seth McDale dead?

We had a lot of questions entering the Will Trent season 4 finale, but the big one was simple: Would this be the end for Scott Foley?

After all, the Scandal alum was never presented to be a main cast member here, though the producers did a great job of keeping him around as Dr. Seth McDale. He and Angie formed a tight connection, got married, and spent most of the season expecting a baby! After the car accident he did everything that he could to help her, not realizing that his own wounds were as bad as they were. (Certainly a few echoes here of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, no?)

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Will Seth got to the hospital, he collapsed. Meanwhile, Angie and the baby turned out to be okay. As for Seth, they made us wait a little while longer. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that we knew for sure that Foley’s character was gone. Angie understandably struggled in the immediate aftermath, but “Uncle Wilbur” was there to be there for the baby. His speech about being there for the child ended up being as emotional and heartfelt as we ever could have expected.

Obviously, losing a character like Seth changes everything in the near future. Angie’s life will be dramatically different, and the same goes for her daughter. Meanwhile, Will is opting to take a leave of absence to step up as the uncle. We saw the show skip forward in time as we watched the early days of the baby being in this world. (Will Trent still is awesome at the montages.) We saw Halloween, the snow, and a whole lot more.

Eventually, Angie started to heal — a process that will still likely take some time. The finale ended with Will having his big first day back.

Related – Get some more news on Will Trent right now, including our season 5 premiere date hopes

What did you think about the events of the Will Trent season 4 finale?

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