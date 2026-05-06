Top Chef: Carolinas episode 10 preview: The fishing trip

As we prepare to see Top Chef: Carolinas episode 10 on Bravo next week, what is the central focus going to be?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we are down at this point to the final seven and at this point, we do think we are starting to establish some favorites. Laurence, Anthony, and Sherry have been fairly consistent throughout and while she’s had a bumpy road, we do tend to think Rhoda still has a high ceiling. (This isn’t her fault, but we do wish that producers had brought back the Last Chance Kitchen winner before Restaurant Wars, since it is a strange thing for a contender to miss out on.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So as for what the next episode is going to be all about, it really begins with just a couple of simple words: Fishing trip. This is will be connected to a classic Top Chef challenge, but it does seem like seafood in general will be critical to your success in the next episode overall. What is exciting about this is mostly that any accomplished chef has experience in at least this part of the realm (maybe not so much fishing), so they all have opportunities to do a good job here.

Winning is obviously a good motivation for anyone, but we also think we’re at a point in the show here where there is something else on their mind, as well: Getting to make “the trip.” Presuming the show goes somewhere else, why would you not want to be a part of it?

In general, the biggest thing we really want this season is to ensure that we have a fantastic end to the competition one with a lot of drama and a great champion. Is that really too much to ask as we move forward?

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







