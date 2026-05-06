NCIS: Origins season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

In the wake of tonight’s season 2 finale on CBS, what better time is there to get into an NCIS: Origins season 3 over at CBS?

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by pointing out the fate of the show — we are going to be seeing more! The third season has already been greenlit, albeit with one interesting caveat: The plan is to do only ten episodes, with it airing in the fall and then NCIS: Sydney taking the same Tuesday – 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot in the spring. A firm start date will likely be announced over the summer, but we are anticipating a return either in late September or early October. (The reason for the later timeslot is tied to the existence of NCIS: New York with LL Cool JJ, which will be airing at 9:00.)

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Now as for what the story for NCIS: Origins season 3 will be, our biggest question is if the show will become even more serialized with a smaller episode order. After all, the end of season 2 suggested that Gibbs and Lala could actually be together after they kissed. Unfortunately, we know that it does not last, meaning that we could be witnessing an eventual downfall.

The only thing that we ask with this show in particular is that whenever it does actually end, the writers give us a chance to really explore why Gibbs is telling us this story at all in the present. Our dream remains that this is all a preamble to him working to try and find Lala in the present, but that is presuming that 1) she is alive and 2) the show can get Mark Harmon to be around on-screen for enough time to make it happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins, including the events of the season 2 finale

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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