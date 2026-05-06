NCIS: Origins season 2 finale: Did Gibbs and Lala actually kiss?

We had a feeling that the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale was going to deliver some sort of fireworks … and boy, did they ever!

After two seasons of waiting and will-they-or-won’t-they drama, Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Lala Dominguez kissed in the final moments of “Hollywood Ending.” He asked her to stay at the Camp Pendleton office and she agreed. In that sense, everything was perfect. Older Gibbs (narrated by Mark Harmon) even mentioned it was before stating the following: “I only wish it could have lasted forever.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

The question we have to ask from here is quite obvious: What happened? We know from the flagship show that Gibbs never married Lala, and he does not even mention her at any point. It all goes back to the refrain from the series premiere that “this is a story I don’t tell,” meaning that there may be a far deeper reason for the secrecy. It may be too painful, and this could be the true love of his life. She could have died, or she could have been forced away for some other reason. He may have done something to cause them to split and her to leave. The possibilities remain endless.

From where we stand, though, the top theory for us still remains that we are going to see older Gibbs eventually take off and try to track her down in the present — meaning that there is a chance for this Hollywood ending to still happen. We recognize that the greater NCIS franchise is not always inherently romantic and yet, that is what would make this reunion all the more exciting. It represents a chance for the show to break the mold overall and that is something we celebrate and then some … provided of course it happens. For now, we’re just happy to know that the show has been renewed.

What did you think about the events of the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







