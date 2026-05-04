The Neighborhood season 8 episode 20 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 8 episode 20 — and with that, the end of the road. This is going to be the series finale, meaning that this is where almost every story will come to a head. The writers and producers have to figure out a story that is only fitting for these characters, and we imagine that there is going to be some big changes.

Take, for starters, the fact that the wedding is coming. Or, to be more specific, two weddings. There is a lot going on and with that in mind, things are about to get emotional. We do think the whole of this show is about a certain chapter in these characters’ lives and now, that may be coming to more of a definite close.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Goodbye” – Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth and change, on the series finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 11 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will the show end in a way that is satisfying to most? We are of the belief that there are few things out there as challenging to create as a proper series finale but in this case, we do actually think the writers will figure it out. After all, it feels like the biggest thing they need to nail is the sense of community, and they have done a good job of that already the past several weeks.

What do you most want to see from the series finale of The Neighborhood?

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