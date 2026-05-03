NCIS season 24: How many episodes should you expect?

Heading into the final episodes of NCIS season 23 on CBS, we do consider ourselves lucky when it comes to the future. A season 24 has already been greenlit, and it will occupy the same Tuesday-night timeslot that we saw for the 2025-26 season.

So now that we do have clarity on this, why not look to the next order of business? By that, we mean having a larger conversation about episode count. Over the years, this franchise has been a model of consistency. For many years, it produced a good 22-24 installments a season. However, that changed once we got to the global health crisis of 2020 / 2021. Following that and a number of cost-cutting measures, we have entered an era where 20 episodes appears to be the new normal.

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So is that still the case moving forward? The simple answer appears to be yes, though there is not much more confirmation out there. According to a report from Deadline, the upcoming NCIS: New York is poised to be 20 episodes and given that it will share a timeslot with the mothership, it feels fair to assume the same thing here. There is no real reason for CBS to do less with a show that matters to them as much as this one.

As for whether or not NCIS proper could ever do 24 episodes again, never say never — but it does feel unlikely. The only way we foresee that happening is if there is suddenly some bump in the live + same-day ratings. While the series does make a good bit of money from streaming, that alone does not seem to be a radical driver behind companies wanting to do more episodes a season. If that was the case, odds are a number of shows in that medium would be doing more than 8-10 stories a season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other details on what is to come

What do you most want to see through the remainder of NCIS season 23, let alone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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