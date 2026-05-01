Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 finale: Lee, Keiko’s future

Following the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 finale on Apple TV this week of course we would love to see things work for Lee and Keiko. Yet, at the same time, is it almost impossible to happen?

Well, for now, let’s just say the situation is a little bit complicated. After all, there may be love here between the two, but there is also great heartbreak. Take, for starters, the fact that Lee willingly left her in Axis Mundi and she knows about it. That feels like a major betrayal to her, even if he did it to ensure that the future remained unchanged.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further reactions and reviews!

In speaking about where this moment left the two of them off to TV Insider, here is some of what Mari Yamamoto had to say:

“She tries to process it as a scientist, but then the human takes over … She’s been running on empty. I’ve been saying it’s grieving while running for 10 episodes, which has been 10 days for her, so she’s not had time to process anything.

“I’ve lost everything at this point. So everything is so heightened … I always say that the Billy-Keiko-Lee trio is [that] they talk to each other over space and time. Billy lost both of them, but he’s still talking to them; he’s still looking for Keiko. Keiko, in the Axis Mundi for two months, she was also talking to them in her head to survive. And, Lee, I’m sure he was talking to them and hearing their voices all the time. So, to know that they had the opportunity to get back together, the three of us, is such a betrayal.”

Ultimately, what happened at Axis Mundi is going to be a hard thing to get past. Yet, we’re still hoping for a season 3! If that happens, the two have an opportunity and at the very least, there is a chance for something more down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, including the odds of a season 3

What did you think about the overall events of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







