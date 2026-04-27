The Count of Monte Cristo episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see The Count of Monte Cristo episode 7 on PBS next week, there are of course many things to be curious about.

First and foremost, though, let’s start with the stakes! There are two installments coming the rest of the season, so doesn’t it make sense that the story would be intense? We are ready for more twists and turns, just as we are ready to see Edmond ultimately cornered. Obviously, he kicked off his revenge mission knowing full well that there could be consequences; yet, those are just about here. What can he decide to do with it now?

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To get a few more bits and pieces of intel, just check out the The Count of Monte Cristo episode 7 synopsis:

As Edmond’s revenge continues, Fernand’s misdeeds are made public. Outraged by his father’s downfall, Fernand and his son Albert challenges Edmond to a duel. But with such high stakes, it may be time to reveal the truth before it’s too late.

It goes without saying here, but of course there is likely going to be some big-time ending here that raises some questions as per what the finale could look like. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be? Book readers certainly know where this story is going, but we do still tend to think there’s a chance for the show to deliver at least a few surprises along the way.

If nothing else, we’re already sure that we are going to see something here that is both bold and atmospheric. That is, at least at this point, what they have exceled at delivering. There is no real reason to think that they are suddenly going to stop, no?

What do you most want to see heading into The Count of Monte Cristo episode 7 on PBS?

How do you think it will set up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates as we get closer to the end.

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