The Testaments season 1 episode 6: Becka’s emotional journey

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to dive into The Testaments season 1 episode 6, and there is so much story to tackle.

For the sake of this article, though, it does feel important that we talk more about Becka. This is someone who nearly lost everything in episode 5. A Commander gave her alcohol, she felt sick almost right away, and then she confessed to Daisy that she had feelings for her own friend in Agnes.

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So is there much more of a story to tell with Becka the rest of the way? It certainly feels that way. Speaking after episode 5 to Swooon, here is some of what Mattea Conforti had to say about the character’s inner self, how she feels for Agnes, and also where this could go:

“I think Becka’s always known, from Episode 1 … She’s always known that she stood out, at least in the sense that she never wanted to get married. I don’t really think she could pinpoint exactly when she started feeling that way, but she has always loved Agnes and always felt that love for her. It’s just a matter of watching that love grow and the journey that she goes on throughout the season that she starts to notice things starting to change for her.”

There is of course going to be that part of us that has hope for the characters and a possible future. Yet, at the same time, we recognize exactly what sort of world this is. Unless they manage to flee Gilead somehow, it is almost impossible to even consider the idea that they be together romantically. Daisy may be able to help with that, but it would require a great deal of communication.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments now, including more insight on what is ahead

What do you think we are going to see for Becka moving into the rest of The Testaments this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

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