Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17 spoilers: How Meredith returns

Just in case you needed a big reason to be excited for Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17, can it be the return of one Meredith Grey?

Well, from where we stand, this is enough of a cause to have us hyped for what the April 30 installment titled “Through the Fire” will bring. We’ve known for months now that Ellen Pompeo would be back in some capacity before the finale, but previews have kept certain parts of it under wraps. We know that Nick is going to require medical attention, but that does not mean that this is the sole reason why she may be back.

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As a matter of fact, the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17 synopsis below suggests that something tied to the Fox Foundation could be as important to her being there as anything else:

A Station 19 firefighter lands in the ER for severe burn treatment, and the team treats an elderly patient impaled by an art structure. A Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey.

The Station 19 firefighter, for those currently unaware, is none other than Maya Bishop. We are hoping that she is going to have a great role to play even if it is a one-episode gig and through her, we could get some updates on at least a few other people. We have said this already, but we are grateful for the fact that ABC is still acknowledging that this spin-off happened, especially since it has been off the air for some time. (This franchise has also done the same thing with Private Practice, but not every show tends to do this.)

No matter what happens in episode 17, we of course are ready for it to carry over to the finale. Go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

Related – What else can you expect on Grey’s Anatomy before the season is over?

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

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