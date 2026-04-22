Dexter: Resurrection season 2 spoilers: Desmond Harrington promoted

For everyone who has been curious about Miami Metro’s involvement moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2, we now have an official answer.

According to a new report from Deadline, Desmond Harrington has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming chapter of the show. He reprised his character of Joey Quinn in the first season of the revival, and it made a good bit of sense to do that for one simple reason: His ties to Angel Batista. David Zayas was a huge part of the first season of the show, but his character is now dead. There is only so long that Quinn would buy that he would suddenly vanish, so is he heading off to New York City to seek answers? There is a big argument to be made for that, but where does that leave Masuka? Consider that something that is very-much interesting in its own right.

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Are we thrilled to get more Quinn? Absolutely but at the same time, there is also a clear question that the show simultaneously has to answer here. We are talking, of course about precisely what is going to happen to the guy! Is this show really just going to just repeat everything that we saw in season 1? We have a hard time thinking that. Quinn is a different sort of cop than Angel was, and we tend to believe that this will make for a rather different story.

Season 2 of Resurrection is going to be coming to Showtime presumably later this year; filming is taking place right now in New York City, and of course we tend to think that there are some other updates coming up in due time.

Related – Check out some other really exciting casting news moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2

What are you most eager to see from Joey Quinn on Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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