Paradise season 3 spoilers: Julianna Margulies signs on

Paradise season 3 is currently in production, and the folks at Hulu have now shared a notable name who is coming on board.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, The Good Wife / The Morning Show alum Julianna Margulies is going to be playing a recurring role on the upcoming chapter of the Dan Fogelman drama. There are no details available at present when it comes to her exact role.

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Based on the way in which season 2 ended, we are at least aware that the story could careen into all sorts of directions. Xavier has been tasked with heading off to the Denver Airport and seeing there the super-computer Alex, one that seems to have the ability to manipulate time. We know that Sinatra wants him to use it to somehow reverse the past to effectively save the planet, but is he going to be able or willing to do that? She has a very particular view on things but at the same time, this does not mean that she is necessarily right.

Ultimately, we do imagine that there could be more additions to Paradise moving forward, and that is without even mentioning the possibility that the dearly-departed come back. There is a chance that we could see characters like Cal or Sinatra again, whether it be flashbacks, dream sequences, or even something else in the event the show leans more into multiple realities. We just hope that the ending is satisfying, provided of course that this is the final season. That is something that both Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown have suggested is going to be a thing already.

Related – Get some more news right now on Paradise season 3, including the latest premiere-date hopes

What do you think about Julianna Margulies joining Paradise season 3?

Do you think the season in its totality will deliver some real closure? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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