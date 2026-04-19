Paradise season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, there is so much to be excited for with Paradise season 3. Filming is already underway! We imagine that it is going to take some time in order for the cast and crew to wrap the story, but the producers and/or Hulu are clearly interested in trying to produce some sort of fast turnaround here.

If we are lucky, we are going to be able to see the Sterling K. Brown show back for its likely final season in the first few months of 2027 — but is there a chance we are stuck waiting a little longer? What is the worst-case scenario here?

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Well, when you look at all the data, our general feeling is that the latest the third season would air is the spring of next year, and a possible delay would be tied only to one of two things.

1. A lengthier post-production – This show does have at least some special effects so if season 3 adds more, it could stamp a little bit more time onto the turnaround. It is fair to at least prepare accordingly for that.

2. Hulu’s own scheduling needs – While we tend to think that they would want it back next winter, here is your reminder that they can ultimately do whatever they want here. If they think it benefits their schedule more to wait (or generates more buildup), you better believe that it is something that they are going to consider.

Rest assured, though, that you will see Paradise back next year, and that there will be answers to many of your big questions. For us personally, we just want clarity on the whole time-travel / multiverse thing going on.

Related – See some more news now on Paradise, including other intel regarding the future

What are you the most eager to see heading into Paradise season 3?

When do you think is the latest we could see it arrive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

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