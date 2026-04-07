Paradise season 3: The hopes for more Sinatra

We know that for many people out there, this has to be a tough week. It is, after all, the first without a new episode of Paradise in a good while! The good news is that production for the next chapter will be kicking off sooner rather than later. The bad news, however, is that we still do not expect the show back until we get around to 2027. That is a long time to sit back and think about all the crazy twists — especially due to Alex.

We now know that this is a machine, just as we also know that it is capable of seemingly manipulating time. This leaves the door open for people like Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to come back to a certain degree, whether it be alternate timelines or mere flashbacks.

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So what more can we say about that character’s future? Well, let’s just have executive producer John Hoberg do the talking for us. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some more of what the EP had to say all about what the next version of the show will look like:

“What we really want to do, because we’ve known this as a three-season arc, is we’ve had a lot of time to think about how to end this and for it to be a really satisfying ending … I think you’ll be satisfied. The people you want to see, you’ll get a glimpse of again.”

Does this mean Sinatra? Cal? Both of them? Really, we can imagine scenarios where both of them turn back up and really, it makes sense for that to happen given the structure of the show. (At the same time, we do want the events of the past to still matter.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Paradise right now, including some more insight now on what is to come

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Paradise season 3 when it arrives?

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