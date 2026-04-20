The Boys season 5 episode 4 promo: The search for V1

In just a couple of days, you will see the arrival of The Boys season 5 episode 4 on Prime Video — why not celebrate by diving into the new promo?

Today, the show’s official account released a new video (watch here) that sets the stage for the story to come, including how much of it will be defined by V1. This is the very thing Homelander is desperate to acquire, as it offers him effectively the one thing he does not have: Immortality. Obviously, The Boys don’t want that. This is why they have ventured off to Ft. Harmony, a place where they hope to locate something in the ruins before Antony Starr’s character can.

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So what is going to happen to them as a result of this search? Well, the preview hints that we are going to see characters doing battle with one another, even though they are on the same side! Could the likes of Hughie and Mother’s Milk actually be fighting? Well, from where we sit, the more likely scenario is that there is an element of mind-control going on here. Nothing for the heroes of this show has ever been easy, so why in the world would that change now?

If there is an obvious bit of bad news right now, it is simply the fact that the end of this installment marks the halfway point of the final season. We hate that we’re here already, and we imagine that so many more people are going to die before we get to the closing credits. Is it wrong to hope for somebody to have a happy ending before the series winds down?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys season 5 right now

What are you most hoping to dive into when it comes to The Boys season 5 episode 4?

Have any huge theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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