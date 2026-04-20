The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Are Emma, Joy, and Ogilvie returning?

We already know that The Pitt season 3 is going to be down one major character with Samira Mohan not coming back for the main shift. (Oddly, she will still be on staff, just not at work that particular day.) Is there a chance that there could be some other changes, as well?

Well, entering season 2 there were three new additions to the team in Joy, Ogilvie, and Emma. In the case of the first two, you had aspiring doctors who were never quite a perfect fit for the ED. The former was only there to eventually pursue her long-term goals elsewhere in the hospital. Meanwhile, Ogilvie seemingly washed out after realizing the human element was too much for him to handle. (We still like the idea of McKay taking him under her wing and eventually getting him where he needs to be.)

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Speaking to TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirms that you will see Emma, the new nurse trained by Dana through much of season 2, back for another shift. As for the others, that remains to be seen:

Emma will return. And we may see the other two briefly. Hard to say at this point.

To us, the “briefly” part makes us wonder if they have been training recently as a part of the night shift and you could see them either at the start or the end of the season — if they are both still working. We do still believe personally that Joy is on the right path, even if she doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the team. Ogilvie, however, is a completely different story. Emma’s return is hardly a surprise, as she proved herself to be far more resilient than we ever would have anticipated.

Related – See more discussion on The Pitt season 3 at present — how much does the cast actually know?

Do you want to see Ogilvie, Joy and Emma all back in some capacity for The Pitt season 3?

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