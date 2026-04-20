The Pitt season 3 spoilers: How much does the cast know?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Pitt season 3 is coming to HBO Max next year and within that, it makes sense to get some teases sooner rather than later.

After all, there a good chance that filming is going to be kicking off this summer! The creative team is currently working to figure out the next chapter of the story, which is set around four months after season 2 near the onset of winter. It allows for the team to play with different emergencies caused by colder weather, and also hopefully get some characters in a totally different place.

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So how much does the cast really know about the story at this point? Well, to put it simply, not that much. Speaking to Rolling Stone, here is at least some of what Isa Briones (who plays Santos) had to say on what’s to come:

I wish I could tell you something. They don’t tell us s—. We don’t know until we are on set. Drives me crazy. But I would like to see some growth. I would like to see Santos give in to some friendships a little more. I want to see some interesting growth with her and Langdon. Maybe they’re not at each other’s throats anymore. There’s this moment in [Episode 14] where he laughs at my joke behind me. Clearly, they should be friends. They should be at the club.

Briones is of course referring to the final scene in the season 2 finale where Santos and Mel sang some karaoke — something that was fun and then some. Of course, there are very few opportunities to get these characters outside the hospital, so we would not necessarily expect that going into the next chapter.

Related – When will The Pitt season 3 eventually premiere on HBO?

What are you hoping to see across The Pitt season 3 when it arrives?

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