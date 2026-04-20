NCIS: Origins season 2 finale spoilers: Austin Stowell’s big tease

In just a matter of weeks you are going to see the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale arrive over on CBS — so what can we say now about the story ahead?

Well, first and foremost, there could be a different sort of jeopardy than what we have seen on the show as of late, one that involves the Camp Pendleton office potentially being shut down. Now, it is clear that Leroy Jethro Gibbs does not stay on the West Coast forever, and a lot of this story is about him going from point A to point B. Yet, is this really the time in which he says goodbye? There is more that can be said regarding that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further reactions and reviews!

In speaking further about what is to come here in a chat with TV Insider, here is some of what Austin Stowell himself had to say:

“It’s my worst nightmare. I feel like I finally found a home after having my whole world get tossed upside down a year ago, and I finally settled into this place enough to where I feel comfortable. For it to go away would be a disaster. So I look to [Kyle Schmid‘s Franks], the guy that saved my life to try and save it again, and don’t exactly get the answers that I need. So in a very Gibbsian way, he goes off and does his own thing, which, as we know, gets him in trouble every now and again.”

Ultimately, we imagine that there could be some sort of team effort to save the office, one that could have a lot of fun moments but at the same time pretty big ramifications. We’re also still curious about Lala’s own future, given that at some point, she has to exit Gibbs’ life — but how?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS: Origins now, including other intel on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







