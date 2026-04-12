NCIS: Origins season 2 finale spoilers: CBS shares first details!

This past week, the folks over at CBS confirmed that the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale is going to be coming on Tuesday, May 5. So what is going to make it stand out?

Well, for starters, this is where we should note that “Hollywood Ending” is probably going to look pretty different from “Cecelia” last season, and doesn’t it have to? We can’t imagine a life-or-death cliffhanger like that again but at the same time, the writers should still try to do something to make it feel surprising. It is hard to do that with prequels, but we like to think you can find a way. (Our dream scenario remains that it will be revealed that older Gibbs is off looking for Lala, provided that she is still alive.)

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To get a few more details now on what is confirmed to be coming up here, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 finale synopsis:

“Hollywood Ending” – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future, on the second season finale of NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more thing that is worth noting is that this will be the final episode written by Gina Lucita Monreal before exiting her post as co-showrunner. Hopefully, we do get some more of the emotional flourishes that we have come to know from her writing over the years, dating of course back to the original show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS: Origins and what is coming up in the next episode

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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