The Madison season 2 premiere date: Impacted by season 3 renewal?

If you missed some recent headlines for whatever reason there is going to be a season 3 for The Madison coming to Paramount+ down the road. It is certainly nice for any show out there to have this level of security, especially once you consider that season 2 has yet to even premiere!

With that being said, we do think there is an interesting discussion to be had regarding the following: Does this renewal impact at all when the next season will arrive?

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From where we sit, we do recognize that there could be some out there who would view this as a sign that the aforementioned streaming service would want to bring the series back sooner rather than later. However, we are not quite sure that this is going to be the case. As cool as it would be, there is just not much of an incentive for The Madison to be rushed along.

Take, for example, awards season. We imagine that they will keep an annual release pattern here so that Michelle Pfeiffer and others can be honored at a little bit of a regular rate. The Madison season 2 has already wrapped filming, but we’re not sure we will see the third season until at least January when the awards calendar resets itself.

If there is any other silver lining that comes with the wait, we tend to think it is this: Giving people more time to discover what what is one of Taylor Sheridan’s most emotional stories. While the first season generated great viewership, at the same time we are well-aware there are a number of people who have not had a chance to see it.

Related – Get some more news right now on The Madison, including the big season 3 renewal

What are you most hoping to see heading into The Madison season 2 when it arrives?

Do you have any story predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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