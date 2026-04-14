The Madison renewed for season 3 at Paramount+ ahead of season 2

Even though we have yet to even see The Madison premiere for season 2 over at Paramount+, we do have more news to share on the future. A season 3 has been officially announced!

Today, the streaming service made it official for the emotional Taylor Sheridan series, which is certainly not a surprise. The Michelle Pfeiffer drama got off to a fantastic start in terms of its viewership, even in spite of it having a rather surprising / unorthodox launch. Its episodes premiered in batches of three — something that Paramount rarely does with their shows — and on Saturdays, a day often thought of as the spot shows go to die. It defied much of the odds and now, there is another chapter of this story to tell.

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For those unaware, season 2 of The Madison quietly filmed some time ago, long before the first season even premiered. It was a remarkable show of faith in not just the property, but also the success of anything that super-producer Sheridan touches. It will be six episodes (just like season 1), and it remains to be seen whether it will be available later this year or at some point in early 2027.

Meanwhile, it is going to take some time in order to learn more about season 3 of the flagship show, whether it be its episode count, filming window, or a whole lot more. For now, though, we just have to hope that it has some of the same continuous throughlines that we had in season 1, including a compelling family drama and questions of whether or not Stacy or other characters can truly move forward. We do hope that they can eventually get there, but we do understand the idea of not wanting to rush anything along for now.

Related – See more news right now on The Madison, including when season 2 will premiere

What are you most excited for at this point when it comes to the overall future of The Madison on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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