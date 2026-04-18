For All Mankind season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Chaos on Mars

As we look in the direction of For All Mankind season 5 episode 5 on Apple TV next week, why not talk further about revolutions?

After all, a huge part of what we’ve seen so far this season already has to do with the radically changing times on Mars. Obviously, Ed Baldwin wanted to keep Happy Valley alive prior to his death and even before the season, the trailer hinted at major conflicts between the Red Planet and Earth. That is without even getting into the big automation storyline and what Alex could be doing to live up to the family name.

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Of course, things are likely going to get more chaotic as time goes along, which we tend to think is a big part of what makes the show so continuously enjoyable. Why would we have it any other way?

To learn more specifically about For All Mankind season 5 episode 5, take a look at the synopsis below:

Chaos erupts on Mars following a shocking revelation.

Just from looking at that alone, it is obviously clear that the producers and/or Apple do not want to give much away and really, we understand! This is a show that has already taken so many big swings this season already, and that will likely continue. While killing off Ed made a good bit of sense given his age, at the same time it also shows further how almost anyone can go at this point. The most-important main character within the entire scope of this series is space itself, and that can shift and morph depending on where people are deciding to go and how they prioritize one planet over another.

Related – See more news now on For All Mankind, including the latest when it comes to Ed’s death

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 episode 5 when it airs?

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