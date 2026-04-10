Is Joel Kinnaman leaving For All Mankind, Ed Baldwin for good?

Following the events of this week’s episode, do we need to say goodbye to Joel Kinnaman as a part of For All Mankind for good? Well, it definitely feels like a conversation to have at present.

After all, much of the events of episode 3 was geared around the long goodbye to Ed Baldwin, one of the show’s most long-tenured characters and someone who was incredibly important to the narrative for many years. He was a pioneer of space travel and beyond that, one of the reasons why the Goldilocks asteroid is parked on Mars in the first place. Yet, at the start of the season it was clear that Ed could be killed off and within that, it is hard to be shocked at where things now are in regards to the story.

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So has Kinnaman himself had a chance to reflect on some of what happened? In a word, yes. Here is what the actor had to say to TV Insider:

I’ve mourned. I think watching the episode on Friday is going to be very emotional because I really genuinely love this show, and telling the story has really been such a privilege and honor, and I feel so much gratitude for it. So for this final season, I told them, “I don’t want any scripts past my death, and then I don’t want any links or screeners to the episodes. I’m just going to watch it with everyone else.” Because then, the rest of the season, I get to be a fan. I’ve been part of series that have continued on without me, and I don’t think I’ve ever continued watching something that I’m on. And this one, I’m really looking forward to it.

We do tend to think there is at least a marginal chance that we see Ed again, mostly because there is always the potential for flashbacks.. Yet, you also need to do it sparingly — after all, you really should not want to take away from the great story we have seen so far.

Related – Get more news about For All Mankind ending with season 6

What did you think about this week’s For All Mankind episode?

Are you sad to see Ed Baldwin finally die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a number of other updates on the way.

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