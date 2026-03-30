For All Mankind season 6: Will it be set in the present?

For those who are not aware, Apple TV has already renewed For All Mankind for a season 6 — and of course, there are parts of this that are bittersweet. How can it not be when we now realize that we are entering the final chapter? There are so many loose ends to tie up and at the same time, it remains to be seen just how some of that will happen.

While we have to wait for the rest of the season to play out to see what happens with some of the characters, there is one thing that feels inevitable: A time jump. We have had one every single year, so why wouldn’t that transpire here, as well? In a way, it just feels inevitable.

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Speaking (per Variety) about what the endgame could be, executive producer Matt Wolpert notes that there is a chance for the show to get all the way to the present:

“I think from the beginning, the thing that we were focused on, and we didn’t know quite how many seasons it would take to get there, was that we wanted to reach the present day … We wanted to tell the arc of the story from the initial divergence of 1969, and then reach the present moment, and see just how different the world we’re in now could have been had we kept pushing for progress and kept pushing forward as a species.”

The idea of this is of course exciting, but also a reminder of just how ambitious the series has been from the start. How many showrunners out there would be this eager to take on a challenge like this? The bittersweet part of this is that unfortunately, not all characters may end up making it there…

Related – See some more news now pertaining to For All Mankind and what more is ahead

What do you most want to see heading into For All Mankind season 6?

Do you think that most loose ends are going to be tied up? go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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