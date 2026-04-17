Dexter: Resurrection season 2 spoilers: Who is Captain Mixon?

There are some new additions coming to the world of Dexter: Resurrection for season 2, so what all can we say about them now?

Well, according to a new report coming in from TVLine, Fargo alum Bokeem Woodbine is going to be playing an important role moving forward as Captain Mixon, described simply as a “bulldog of a homicide captain.” Given some of the stories we got (especially for Harrison) at the end of season 1, it makes sense that the show would be giving us more notable characters within the NYPD.

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To go along with Mixon, it seems as though the series is also expanding on Harrison Morgan’s romantic life. Nona Parker Johnson of Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be playing the Captain’s daughter, Fiona Mixon. She is a training officer in the homicide unit and a love interest for Dexter’s son. We’ve seen Harrison have love interests before, so how will this one play out. Let’s just say that we are more than a little bit curious already.

In general, we recognize that this season of Dexter: Resurrection is going to look and feel different for a few different reasons. For starters, you are going to see Brian Cox appear as the New York Ripper, someone who has a long history eluding the police — even now with him being retired. Meanwhile, Dan Stevens was also recently brought on board as another notable killer, and we are going to surprising see more of Uma Thurman as Charley. In particular, the Michael C. Hall show seems to be invested in delivering something big all over again, which is no tall order when you consider the measure of quality that we had in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection, including Stevens’ role

What are you most eager to see on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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