Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Who is the Five Borough Killer?

Dexter: Resurrection has just cast its latest big villain for season 2, and this is yet another familiar face in Dan Stevens!

According to a report coming in now from Deadline, the former Downton Abbey and Legion star is going to be a series regular moving into the next chapter of the show as Owen Stark, otherwise known as the Five Borough Killer. Here is how he is described, per the aforementioned publication:

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Owen is a serial killer who, much like Zodiac, taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized.

There is a rather fascinating parallel between Stevens and the other new cast member for the season in Brian Cox, who is slated to play the part of the New York Ripper. In the case of the latter, he has retired from killing and now just finds new ways to taunt individuals from afar. Both of these baddies seem to take pleasure in communicating just as much as they do committing their crimes, and that may be enough breadcrumbs that it allows Dexter Morgan to be eager to hunt both of them down. Presumably, he may have a reasonable amount of information also left over due to Leon Prater’s files, which he uncovered at the end of season 1.

Could there still be more notable names on board the second season of the show? Let’s just say that it is more than possible, just as it is that we could be seeing even more of Krysten Ritter as Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance. Based on what little we saw in the season 1 finale, there is at least a chance she could still be alive.

Related – See more news regarding Charley’s return entering Dexter: Resurrection season 2

What are you most eager to see heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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