Dexter: Resurrection season 2 spoilers: Uma Thurman returning

For everyone out there eager to see Dexter: Resurrection season 2 arrive over on Showtime, there is another big reason to be.

Today, the folks over at the network officially confirmed that in a surprise announcement, Uma Thurman is going to be coming back as Charley. The character, who worked as a bodyguard for Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), seemed to have a reasonable amount of closure over the course of the first season. What brings her back now is a pretty interesting mystery, and it makes us wonder, at least to some extent, how much atonement could end up being a part of the story for her.

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There are still many details about the second season of the show that are still out there. However, we do know that Brian Cox has already been brought on board as Don Framt a.k.a. the New York Ripper — his first major TV role since the end of his time on Succession. This is a chance to really showcase a different sort of meaty villain, someone who has been at it even longer than Dexter Morgan.

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about other castings over the course of the next few weeks? We wouldn’t be surprised. Also, there is still a chance that we also hear more about Eric Stonestreet coming back as Al, one of the few killers from season 1 who managed to get away for the time being. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to be seeing a story play out that is dark, twisted, but also still nostalgic for the original series. In other words, what they did so well in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection now, including when season 2 will premiere

What do you think about Uma Thurman returning for Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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