Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, April 17, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Of course, we certainly do not blame anyone concerned given how many network shows tend to flutter between on and off the air these days.

Now that we’ve said that here, however, we are pleased to share something that is certainly worth celebrating: The Donnie Wahlberg drama continues to air new installments! You are going to have a chance to see the latest one at 10:00 p.m. Eastern tonight, and this one is especially notable for one simple reason: The chance to see Marisa Ramirez back as Maria Baez.

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To get a few more details all about it now, check out the Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“For Those Who Weren’t Heard” – When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross‑city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny’s former NYPD partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim. Meanwhile, separate investigations test personal loyalties and moral boundaries as the team confronts difficult family dynamics, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we are hoping to see a little bit of romance in here and beyond just that, some evidence that they will be able to figure out their romantic future. There is no question right now that things are tough, mostly due to the fact that they are living in separate cities — and with that, of course, comes a wide array of different issues.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Boston Blue now, including other chatter about what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Boston Blue when it airs tonight on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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