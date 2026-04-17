Outlander season 8 episode 8 preview: Dealing with death

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 8 episode 8 — and of course, there has to be a sense of finality in the air now. There are only three episodes remaining and within that, so much needs to happen within a relatively short amount of time.

For starters, there certainly has to be more mourning at this point when it comes to Fergus, someone who was basically a son to Jamie and one of the most important people to the entirety of his life. Meanwhile, there is still so much to wrestle with emotionally following the second round of Faith revelations. There are fears at the Ridge, more potential violence, and also future family considerations to be made. Roger and Bree had their moment of joy in episode 7, but will they be able to continue to celebrate?

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Ultimately, the folks at the network are keeping a lot of the finer details under wraps for the next few episodes — not that this is much of a surprise. To get a few more bits and pieces on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full Outlander season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

Claire and Jamie receive an unexpected visitor on the Ridge.

For now, that is all we’re getting. Rest assured that the remaining few episodes are going to be emotional and at the same time, we really just hope that we are going to be seeing the show build up into some sort of incredibly significant finale. From there, the franchise thankfully does continue — remember that the premiere of Blood of My Blood season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Starz this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates now on Outlander, including more of what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8 episode 8 when it arrives?

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