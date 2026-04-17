Outlander season 8 episode 7: Is Fergus dead?

We knew heading into Outlander season 8 in general that there was an unfortunately good chance that some major characters were going to die. This is the final season, and there have certainly been a number of people who have barely escaped death over the course of time. By virtue of that, it was inevitable that we would find ourselves in this position in due time.

Now, seeing it actually happen and with Fergus … well, that is a really difficult pill to swallow.

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After all, consider how few characters there are within the Outlander world who have really been around for a significant chunk of Jamie’s adult life. Claire is obviously his great love, but there was that period of time where she was back in the 20th century. Fergus was basically an adopted son to him, someone he relied on and cared for deeply. So to see him drop into that fire … there are almost no real words for it.

Ultimately, there is no question how losing Fergus allowed for Sam Heughan to deliver an emotional tour de force. While greatly recognized by the entirety of the fan base, there is no denying the frustration that a lot of us have felt collectively over the years when it comes to him being routinely snubbed from awards shows. That is there now more than ever. We do believe that Jamie will press on, and he has the support of so many he loves to help guide him through. Yet, this is still a significant emotional blow, and it comes at a time when much of the season has been about him facing his own mortality. (Sure, Jamie has been there before, but we are not quite sure that it has ever quite been on this level.)

What did you think about the overall events of Outlander season 8 episode 7?

Are you shattered that Fergus is truly gone? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

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