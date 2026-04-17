The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale): Was there a cliffhanger?

We knew heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 15 that the producers had a major challenge ahead of them. After all, there were so many loose ends to tie up.

So what did you end up seeing over the course of time here? Well, Robby actually never left the hospital at all, opting to spend the final moments of the season with baby Jane Doe. He revealed to her that he was also abandoned when he was young, meaning the two share a kinship. It is ambiguous as to whether or not he ever departs, but we hope that some of the words from people in the hospital (including Langdon) got through to him on some level.

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If you were looking for some sort of traditional TV cliffhanger here, though, you should recognize that this is not the show for you. It does not rely on those sort of endings for the sake of shock value, so you can’t be surprised that we got very little of that here.

The closest we got

To us, it is Dr. Al-Hashimi opting to not drive away from the hospital after being told by Robby that she really shouldn’t be due to her condition. He indicated to her during the finale that her being able to complete 90% of her duties was still not enough, and that she actually does need to be getting proper treatment for her seizures. Is she going to come back to be a part of the next season? We hope so, mostly because we are already losing one character in Dr. Mohan.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Pitt and what the future holds

What did you think about the overall events of The Pitt and its season 2 finale?

Do you think this was a satisfying end to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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