The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale) spoilers: Robby’s major dilemma

In just a matter of days, we are going to be seeing The Pitt season 2 episode 15 arrive on HBO Max — are you ready for the finale? Is there any way to be ready for the finale? We recognize that this is going to be the end of Robby’s shift and with that comes a huge question — is he going to actually leave?

Obviously, Noah Wyle’s character has been given advice one way or another for the bulk of the season so far, but him taking it is of course an entirely different discussion point. Meanwhile, he also has yet another issue to deal with now that he did not expect far in advance: The state of things when it comes to Dr. Al-Hashimi. She has revealed her condition (or at least her medical history) to her fellow attending; so what will he choose to do with it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full The Pitt season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

Al-Hashimi reveals details from her medical history, forcing Robby to face an ethical dilemma as he prepares to leave for his sabbatical.

We honestly do think that one of the major issues Robby may face here is quite simple: Can he really leave? If Dr. Al reveals something that makes her unable to perform the job to the fullest, there suddenly becomes a real issue when it comes to the hospital’s staff. Dr. Abbot can only work so much, and we do not think personally that you can just find another doctor of this level overnight.

Personally, we do want Robby to stick around; yet, he also needs to do that because he is facing his own problems. He can’t just bury himself in work and think that is suddenly the cure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Pitt, including some other early discussion now on season 3

What do you want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







