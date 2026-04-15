RJ Decker season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

As we move further into RJ Decker season 1 episode 8, what more can we say about the overall story?

Well, we do not think that it will be much of a shock that the Scott Speedman mystery-drama is going to continue to give you a wide array of stories. Sure, there will be cases and mysteries, but also a lot of personal stuff. Just consider for a moment what RJ went through prior to the events of the pilot. Meanwhile, Emi has plenty of drama of her own to tackle, in part due to her family. We can’t say that both of these are going to converge, but we do tend to think that they should be compelling in their own right.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get some more insight on what is to come, be sure to check out the full RJ Decker season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

R.J. struggles with a difficult decision, while Emi must contend with her family’s secrets.

The crazy thing to mention here is that the finale here is actually set for two weeks from now — how did we get to the end here so fast? Nine episodes is a really short run for a first-year network show, and we are also still sitting here wondering whether or not a season 2 is going to happen. Live + same-day ratings are going to matter, but ultimately, streaming could be what pushes things one way or another. This is one of the reasons why The Rookie has been renewed already for a season 9.

If you do what to see more of Speedman…

Well, here is where we will throw out a reminder for a moment that the actor is going to be a part of the final episodes of this Grey’s Anatomy season. One way or another, he will be on the air moving into May.

What do you most want to see moving into RJ Decker season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







